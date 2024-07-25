Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Down 0.7%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $214.62 and last traded at $217.09. Approximately 16,517,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 63,646,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.62.

Apple Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its position in Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

