Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Raised by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,467 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $31,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

