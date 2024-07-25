Archrock (AROC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Archrock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AROC opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. Archrock has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

