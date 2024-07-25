Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0687 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $68.65 million and $8.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00041443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

