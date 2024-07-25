ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Shares Down 15.4%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) traded down 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 136,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 76,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on shares of ARHT Media from C$0.20 to C$0.13 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get ARHT Media alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARHT Media

ARHT Media Trading Down 15.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.18, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.52.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.58 million for the quarter. ARHT Media had a negative net margin of 228.86% and a negative return on equity of 430.31%.

ARHT Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARHT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARHT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.