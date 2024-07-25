Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 109,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,635,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Arkle Resources Stock Up 12.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Arkle Resources Company Profile

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It holds various interests in 12 prospecting licences that covers an area of approximately 443 square kilometers across Ireland.

