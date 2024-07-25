Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Armstrong World Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

NYSE AWI traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.68. 240,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

