Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 858,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 341,245 shares.The stock last traded at $129.52 and had previously closed at $127.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.32.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

