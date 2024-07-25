ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $11.08. ARS Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 19,460 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.87.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $934,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,596,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $934,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,596,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.