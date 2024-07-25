Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Down 64.2% in July

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ASGOF remained flat at C$0.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.91. Asante Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$1.28.
About Asante Gold
