ASD Market Cap Reaches $26.86 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, ASD has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $26.86 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,811.20 or 0.99926715 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00068596 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04004796 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,330,567.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.