Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $68.44

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Astrafer has a market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $68.44 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Astrafer has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.07709157 USD and is up 11.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $262.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

