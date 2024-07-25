Atb Cap Markets Comments on TransAlta Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.17.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$8.22 and a 52 week high of C$13.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$947.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 19.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$96,700.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.