ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives $68.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research cut ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ATI by 294.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ATI by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000.

Shares of ATI opened at $60.29 on Thursday. ATI has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $63.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

