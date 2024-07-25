Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.88

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $40.57, with a volume of 41732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,310.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 66,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.