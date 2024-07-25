AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AT&T also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

T stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.28. 29,049,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,696,848. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.21.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

