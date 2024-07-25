AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.480-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.5 million-$34.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.5 million. AudioEye also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.160 EPS.
AudioEye Trading Up 1.5 %
AEYE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 159,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $228.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 1.07. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $26.16.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
