Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Stock Position Cut by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFAR. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AFAR remained flat at $11.68 during midday trading on Thursday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

