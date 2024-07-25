Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.85.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $85.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,512 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 305,264 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 685,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 520,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,997 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

