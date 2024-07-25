AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Down to $45.65

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.65, but opened at $44.25. AZEK shares last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 336,336 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $418.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in AZEK by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in AZEK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

