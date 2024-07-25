AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AZEK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. AZEK has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AZEK by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 272,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

