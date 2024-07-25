B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2024

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMRFree Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $36.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $37.51. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $28.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $38.81 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of AMR opened at $303.34 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $164.55 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $17.01 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 653.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.