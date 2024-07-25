B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $36.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $37.51. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $28.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $38.81 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of AMR opened at $303.34 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $164.55 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $17.01 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 653.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

