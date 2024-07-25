B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Up 196.0% in July

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 196.0% from the June 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Trading Up 1.4 %

RILYT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,350. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.