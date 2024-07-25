Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) PT Raised to $184.00 at Robert W. Baird

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.20.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BMI

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $200.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.79. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $134.06 and a fifty-two week high of $206.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.