BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the June 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BAESY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.80. 751,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $66.34. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,239,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.