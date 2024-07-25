Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

