Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Banc of California Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $16.08.
Banc of California Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Banc of California
Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.
