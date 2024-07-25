Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Banc of California Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 730,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,774. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Banc of California Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently -12.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Banc of California
Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banc of California
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Qualcomm Stock Could Be On The Verge of an Impressive Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.