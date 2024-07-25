Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 730,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,774. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently -12.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

