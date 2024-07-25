Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Banc of California Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of BANC stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

