Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.
Banc of California Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of BANC stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $16.08.
Banc of California Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Banc of California
Banc of California Company Profile
Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banc of California
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Ford Stock EPS Disappoints, Shares Plummet After-Hours
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How Much Should You Be Investing? Try Our Calculators
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Enphase Energy Stock: Growth in the Renewable Energy Transition
Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.