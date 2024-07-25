Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $33.77 and last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 129254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,510,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

