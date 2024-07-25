Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.12

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $50.94, with a volume of 184060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bancorp

Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,706 shares of company stock valued at $54,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 184,647 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 164,855 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 129.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 70,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.