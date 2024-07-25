Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NYSE BAC opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,753,983 shares of company stock worth $1,588,489,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

