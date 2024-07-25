Bank of America Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $62.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Get Magna International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magna International

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $42.70 on Monday. Magna International has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.