Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of BWFG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,868. The company has a market capitalization of $208.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.36 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 6,356 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $150,001.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $36,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,162.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine Chivily sold 6,356 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $150,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,507 shares of company stock valued at $61,157 and sold 10,559 shares valued at $253,346. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

