Barclays Boosts Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $39.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Flex stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Flex has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $6,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,544,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $6,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Flex by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Flex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 197,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Flex by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 61,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Flex by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,711,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 556,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flex by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 125,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

