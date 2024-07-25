Barclays Increases Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $72.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

TMHC stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.19. The company had a trading volume of 455,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,121. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $67.66.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $10,089,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

