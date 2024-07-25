Barclays Trims AES (NYSE:AES) Target Price to $22.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

AES Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

