Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Basf Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,211.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Basf will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

