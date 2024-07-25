Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Down 4.1%

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 345,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 493,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 343,772 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 403,062 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 29.3% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 273,484 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter worth $5,602,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

