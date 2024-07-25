Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.9 %

BDX traded down $4.56 on Thursday, reaching $232.78. 2,057,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,550. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.29 and its 200-day moving average is $236.27. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $286.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

