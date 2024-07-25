Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Bel Fuse stock traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.94. 277,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,986. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $920.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

