BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Position Lessened by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR remained flat at $48.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

