Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tharisa (LON:THS)

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.68) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.02% from the stock’s current price.
Tharisa Stock Performance
THS opened at GBX 81.24 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. The company has a market cap of £243.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.86 and a beta of 0.98. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 47 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 87.10 ($1.13). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.31.
About Tharisa
