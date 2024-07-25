Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tharisa (LON:THS)

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.68) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.02% from the stock’s current price.

Tharisa Stock Performance

THS opened at GBX 81.24 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. The company has a market cap of £243.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.86 and a beta of 0.98. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 47 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 87.10 ($1.13). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.31.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

