Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,380 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 159.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equinix by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.50.

Equinix Trading Down 0.6 %

Equinix stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $789.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $771.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $797.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.