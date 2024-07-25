Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,016 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,527 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $173,678,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6,797.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568,457 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.17. 467,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,300. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

