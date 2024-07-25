Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 107.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $1,249,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DHI stock traded up $3.93 on Thursday, hitting $175.00. The stock had a trading volume of 621,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.87. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $178.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

