Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 14,228 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3,412.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth $3,730,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 210.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth $1,213,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AIZ traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.35. 40,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.10. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

