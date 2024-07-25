Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 16,662 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Cactus worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Cactus by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 412,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 124,620 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cactus by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 138,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,127,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cactus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 155,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.