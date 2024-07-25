Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 303 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 356.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NVR by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in NVR by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded up $100.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8,505.00. 5,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,695.00. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7,709.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,609.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

