Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 79,441 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,441 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Terreno Realty worth $19,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 165,194 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,228,000 after buying an additional 94,813 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.45. 25,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,593. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TRNO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

