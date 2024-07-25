Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,885 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Element Solutions worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 121,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,425. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

